keeping a hygienic lifestyle has been described as hallmark of good living. It’s a series of practices that preserve good health, longevity, prevention of spread of diseases and virus as well as preserving the climates. In the manufacturing of food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and other products, good hygiene is a critical component of quality assurance hence LG Electronic is taking giant strides in this to ensure that its loyal customers are offered the best kitchen appliances that help to experience the good side of life.

As more Nigerians are getting conscious of their health and safety, more focus has been cantered on the area of hygiene, considered as one of the most important aspects of safeguarding good health. Kitchen is the heart of every home and what goes on in the kitchen can affect the family in diverse ways hence food safety cannot be ignored. Good food hygiene measures need to be put in place to ensure that food is safe, right from preparation to consumption

And to ensure availability of hygienic food at all times, everyone must not only live with the consciousness of what they eat and the way it is processed, they must also be concerned about what is used in cooking the food consumed.

This is an area where LG Gas Cooker, a product embedded with Easy Clean special feature and other qualities, capable of making consumers cooking healthy and hygienic, has come to fore.

Coming from the stable of a brand, which has positioned itself as a global leader in consumer electronics, the LG gas cooker has been specifically designed to meet the 21st century cooking needs of its customers.

Combining great design and remarkable performance, LG gas oven feature professional-grade knobs, a stainless steel finish and cast-iron grates.

The General Manager, Home Appliances Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jiung Park, said the company’s focus has been on creating an excellent product that meets customers’ needs and more, with the new innovation.

LG EasyClean is the next generation of oven cleaning that provides user a quick and easy way of cleaning their oven.

Easy clean feature is designed to be a new cleaning alternative to self-clean that uses low heat, no chemicals and allows your oven to be cleaned in just minutes. Easy clean uses low temperatures and water to loosen the soils in your oven so that the soils can be scrubbed away easily.

The advantages of the Easy Clean feature are that it is smoke and odor free and requires only water as a cleaning agent instead of harsh chemicals when compared to self-clean. It saves users time and energy by reducing the heating cycle from hours to just 20 minutes for better cleaning performance with Easy Clean.

Easy Clean can be performed as often as one wishes, it really works best when your oven is lightly soiled from things such as light grease splatter and small spots of melted cheese.

Combining all the great benefits LG Easy Clean offers, users are assured of dirt-free, clean oven and more importantly a hygienic interior oven space for their next cooking activity, allowing consumers to enjoy a more healthy meal.

LG gas cooker also has a bigger capacity that allows users to cook more food such as large pizza, ultra-large sized chicken for the entire family.

It also delivers even and faster cooking for users; giving them the confidence to deliver tasty food on time to the table, achieve excellent cooking performance and spend quality time with family after cooking.

LG range of gas and electric cookers are super-efficient and powerful which are available in LG Fouani outlets nationwide.