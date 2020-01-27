LG Electronics drives sustainability through inclusive growth

L-R: Manager, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Racourse Road, Kano, Mr. Jaafar Magrabi; Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru; Regional Branch Manager, Fouani, Nigeria Limited, Kano, Mr. Abbass Ghamloush and General Manager, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Jiung Park, at the commissioning of Third Free LG Electronics Laundry Center in Racourse Road GRA Kano

Global leader in consumer electronics, LG Electronics, has reiterated its commitment to drive sustainability through its nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and extension of its ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash’ intervention to Kano State.

The company recently commissioned a new Free Wash Centre located at the LG Fouani showroom on 1 Race Course Rd, GRA with the aim of supporting communities lacking adequate water to efficiently carry out laundry activities as well as encourage a proper hygienic living.

The new Free Wash Centre becomes the third laundry cabin launched by LG Electronics since the opening of the state-of-the-art facilities in Lagos in April 2018 and Port Harcourt in May 2019 respectively.

According to Mr. Jiung Park, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa, the company is committed to driving sustainability through inclusive growth. “For us, we believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when shared with others. We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future”, he said.

Commenting on the new opening, Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa, the free wash centre is designed to operate on a daily basis in order to improve the living conditions as well as support the daily washing needs of people in the area.

“LG Electronics has over the years continued to receive commendation from Nigerian consumers for having their interest at heart in the development of cutting edge technological products. In almost two years of operating both free wash centres, LG has served over 25,000 people and washed more than 190,000 set of clothes”, he said.

The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of laundry needs of the people for free. The facility with several LG Washing machines, LG Dryers, LG Air Conditioning units, uninterrupted power supply, constant supply of water among others is to ensure that the facility operates seamlessly.

The second free laundry outlet is situated at the LG Fouani showroom on NTA road, Mgboba, Port Harcourt, River State.

LG Electronics has over the years been at the forefront of giving back to the society – engaging in different activities from different sectors including education, health, youth empowerment etc.