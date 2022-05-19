The traditional ruler of Lekki, the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II, has warned residents of the area of plot to launch attack on residents by disgruntled commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada.

The traditional ruler’s warning was contained in a circular issued on Wednesday, titled, ‘Urgent security alert’, and signed by the Oniru Chieftancy Family Estate Office.

It comes after the Lagos State Governor banned Okada operations in Lekki and other areas in the state in the wake killing of a sound engineer, David Umoh by some motorcycle operators over N100 change.

The state taskforce had raided the area after a sound engineer was lynched and burned.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also on Wednesday, slammed a ban on Okada operation in six local governments of the state in the wake of the incident.

The Oniru, however, told residents not to panic but caution them to be security conscious.

The statement read, “Intelligence report reaching us is that following the raid on Okada riders and seizure of their bikes in Lekki Phase 1, the riders believed the action was instigated by Lekki residents who are determined to take away their source of livelihood.

“To this end, there are plans to invade inner streets to cause havoc anytime from now in Lekki

“In its proactive measures, His Royal Majesty — the Oniru of Iru land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogtrolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) – has advised that all access points within the Estate be secured and all security guards should be on red alert.

“This is an emergency measure, not panic. We advise all residents to be extremely cautious and please collaborate with security guards at the gates.

“We had the same experience during the end SARS protest and activated the same precautionary measures being advised by our security providers.”