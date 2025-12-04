LCCI elects Leye Kupoluyi as 44th president, eyes stronger business advocacy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has elected Engr. Leye Kupoluyi as its 44th President and Chairman of Council, succeeding Gabriel Idahosa, whose tenure ended after nearly two years in office.

Kupoluyi, an engineer and former Deputy President of the LCCI, assumes leadership following a successful election at the Chamber’s 137th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday at Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Announcing the development, LCCI Director-General Dr. Chinyere Almona described Kupoluyi as “an accomplished professional with an exceptional record of leadership, dedication, and service across engineering, trade promotion, and industry development.”

She added, “We are confident that his presidency will further strengthen the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate for sound business policies and practices, while deepening its engagement in policy advocacy and business development.”

Kupoluyi, a businessman with over 40 years of experience, began his career in 1979 at the Federal Ministry of Communications and later held key positions at Honeywell Enterprises Ltd. and Witt & Busch Ltd., rising to General Manager. In 1995, he founded Universal Power Systems Nigeria Limited, where he serves as Managing Director/CEO.

A Chartered Engineer in the UK with an MBA in Technology Management from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kupoluyi has also completed a Senior Management Course at the University of Manchester. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, a member of the Institution of Electrical Engineers (UK), and part of the Bilateral and Multilateral Committee of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

Within the LCCI, Kupoluyi has held multiple leadership roles, including Chairman of the Science & Engineering Group (2015–2017), Chairman of the Trade Promotion Board (2021–2023), and Deputy President (2023–2025). Under his leadership, the Trade Promotion Board implemented notable initiatives such as the Tech Hub Project and the 2022 free-entry Lagos International Trade Fair, enhancing participation and innovation.

The Chamber also highlighted Kupoluyi’s community and church involvement, noting his recognition with awards including the ECOWAS International Gold Award, the Rotary International Entrepreneurship Service Award, and the Gold Award for Excellence in Business Practice.

Kupoluyi’s election signals a renewed focus for the LCCI on strengthening Nigeria’s business environment and championing policies that promote trade, industry, and economic growth.