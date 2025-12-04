CAC warns against illegal companies operating in Nigeria

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has warned the public against transacting business with about 15 unregistered companies operating with fake registration numbers across Nigeria.

In a public notice on X, the CAC noted that the public must exercise caution when dealing with individuals or organisations using the listed names.

The CAC publishes periodic compliance alerts, but noted that this particular notice responds to increasing public complaints about suspicious business operations.

The entities include:

Famas Services Nigeria Limited – RC 216312

Promo Dutch Investment Limited – RC 396654

Dialack Concept Nig. Ltd – RC 297772

Purpleheart Construction and Real Estate Mgt. Co. Ltd – RC 1210548

M/S Loktu Enterprises – BN 373466

Loktu Enterprises – BN 400390

Badatoyak Ltd – RC 521322

Johnson Nats Limited – RC 198492

Peoples Club Nigeria International – CAC/IT/41191

Jiba Enterprise – BN 577523

Civil Engineering Solutions Nigeria Limited – RC 33001

Gabdoff Hotel Ltd – RC 112409

Amoka Group – BN 545221

BEEC Nigeria Limited – RC 30143

S. Adetunji – BN 657466

The Commission urged Nigerians and businesses to verify all entity details before committing to any transaction by:

Checking company names and RC or BN numbers using the CAC online verification portal

Requesting incorporation documents when engaging in sensitive or high-value transactions

Avoiding payments to entities that cannot be verified

Reporting suspicious corporate identities to the CAC or relevant law enforcement agencies.