CAC warns against illegal companies operating in Nigeria
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has warned the public against transacting business with about 15 unregistered companies operating with fake registration numbers across Nigeria.
In a public notice on X, the CAC noted that the public must exercise caution when dealing with individuals or organisations using the listed names.
The CAC publishes periodic compliance alerts, but noted that this particular notice responds to increasing public complaints about suspicious business operations.
The entities include:
Famas Services Nigeria Limited – RC 216312
Promo Dutch Investment Limited – RC 396654
Dialack Concept Nig. Ltd – RC 297772
Purpleheart Construction and Real Estate Mgt. Co. Ltd – RC 1210548
M/S Loktu Enterprises – BN 373466
Loktu Enterprises – BN 400390
Badatoyak Ltd – RC 521322
Johnson Nats Limited – RC 198492
Peoples Club Nigeria International – CAC/IT/41191
Jiba Enterprise – BN 577523
Civil Engineering Solutions Nigeria Limited – RC 33001
Gabdoff Hotel Ltd – RC 112409
Amoka Group – BN 545221
BEEC Nigeria Limited – RC 30143
S. Adetunji – BN 657466
The Commission urged Nigerians and businesses to verify all entity details before committing to any transaction by:
Checking company names and RC or BN numbers using the CAC online verification portal
Requesting incorporation documents when engaging in sensitive or high-value transactions
Avoiding payments to entities that cannot be verified
Reporting suspicious corporate identities to the CAC or relevant law enforcement agencies.