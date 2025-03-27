Late Gov Ajimobi’s daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi dies in UK

Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, the first child of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo State, has passed on at the age of 42.

Her demise was confirmed on Thursday in Ibadan, by the Special Adviser to the former governor, Bolaji Tunji

Responding to questions from journalists, Tunji said, “Yes. It has been confirmed”.

Reports said Bisola who is married to Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi died in the early hours of Thursday in United Kingdom.

Until her death, Bisola was a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Her passing marks another painful loss for the Ajimobi family, coming just a few years after the death of her father in 2020.