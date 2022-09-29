Many burnt beyond recognition in Kogi tanker explosion

Many people were on Wednesday, burnt to death when a petrol tanker exploded in Ankpa, a town in Kogi state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than eight persons were confirmed dead, adding that the casualty figure may yet rise from the incident.

Stephen Dawulung, Kogi FRSC corps commander, said the accident occurred when a fuel tanker crushed four vehicles, including a passenger bus.

According to NAN, witnesses said the accident occurred when the tanker brake failed.

“Our personnel, who rushed to the scene, were able to rescue two injured persons and rushed them to General Hospital, Ankpa, for immediate medical attention,” the FRSC corps commander said.

“They were able to recover eight charred bodies of the victims from the burnt vehicles and motorcycles involved in the accident.

“As it is now, we are not sure of the actual number of people in the vehicles and the motorcycles involved in this fatal and very unfortunate accident.

“We are still trying to know the actual figure more so that the fire is still raging.

“Aside the tanker, there is a Sharon bus, three cars and three motorcycles, all of which we cannot tell how many people were occupying them before the unfortunate incident.

“Investigations are on in collaboration with officials of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to ascertain the number of persons that were in the Sharon bus before the incident.

“If it had a full load of passengers to mean no fewer than 10 persons in it, and a person in each of the vehicles and motorcycles involved, then we could be talking of 14 persons in all.”