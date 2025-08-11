Ataoja Urges Tinubu to Release Withheld Osun LG Funds

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Larooye II, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently resolve the issue of withheld local government allocations in Osun State, describing the situation as harmful to grassroots development and detrimental to national harmony.

Speaking at the Osun Sacred Grove during the grand finale of the annual Osun Osogbo Festival over the weekend, the monarch expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions in local government councils due to the prolonged withholding of their monthly allocations.

According to him, the delay in disbursing funds has left the grassroots “punished” and deprived of essential services.

Oba Olanipekun revealed that some traditional rulers in the state had approached him on how to address the issue but said he was awaiting a formal meeting of the State Traditional Council before taking any decisive step.

“Some traditional rulers have approached me on what to do about the withheld local government funds. I don’t want to be too forward because I expect our leader of the Traditional Council to summon a meeting. We are the fathers of those in government — the SSG, the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Chief of Staff, and others. Our leader should summon us, and we will go to Abuja. If we get there, I know what to say because Osun cannot be relegated to the back,” the monarch stated.

He recalled his earlier statement during the “16-eyed-lantern” event that the Osun goddess had “adopted” President Tinubu and would ensure Osun State’s support for him in 2027.

Oba Olanipekun urged close allies of the President to advise him to prevail on those responsible for the fund’s withholding to release it, assuring that Osun would deliver for Tinubu in the next general election.