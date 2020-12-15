Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Kebbi Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will begin the sales of rice before Christmas celebration to residents.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya on Monday in Lagos.

The commissioner said that about 100,000 bags of 50 kg were being expected for sales at N20,000 per bag. According to her, it will help to ensure that people of Lagos have enough rice during the festive season.

“We are intervening in the area of availability of rice for the festive season, and it will be sold at N20,000 per bag,” She said.

“The most important thing is that we have rice available, be it Lake Rice or other brands,” she said. Olusanya said that the delay in the sale was due to the process of production.

“During the festive season, millets have to be polished, mill, and processed before rice will be available. “It’s not that rice is not available in the market, but the price points are a bit high.

“The intervention of the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in collaboration with the Federal Government, through CBN and the Governor of Kebbi, is to ensure that we have rice available at lower price points.

“Don’t forget that they are in the harvest season now for paddy, so this is the best time to get good quality rice.

“The rice has started arriving as at last week, and we are expecting much more in the next couple of days.”