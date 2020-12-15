Nigeria’s consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 14.89% (year-on-year) in November 2020 according to latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is 0.66% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23%).

According to the report, the composite food index rose sharply by 18.3% in November 2020 compared to 17.38% in October 2020 while the ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.05% in November 2020.

More later…