The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde has assured that the present administration will transform the State into a Smart City that is safe, secure, functional and productive, through the establishment of a reliable inter-modal transportation system.

Disclosing this at the year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the First Anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s assumption of office, held at the J.J.T Park, Alausa Ikeja, the Commissioner declared that the State Government’s commitment to public transportation is anchored on an integrated system to harness the transport sector value chain.

According to him, the Blue and Red Lines Rail projects remain the flagship transport developments of the government, noting that the first phase of the Red Line, Alagbado to Oyingbo and the section of the Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2 is expected to commence passenger operations by the second quarter of the year 2022.

Dr Oladeinde added that Lagos is currently evaluating bids for four other Rail Lines namely: the 68-kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone; 60-kilometre Purple Line from Redemption Camp to Ojo; 34-kilometre Yellow Line from Otta to National Theatre; and the 48-kilometre Orange Line from Ikeja to Agbowa.

Pointing out that the renewed effort of the Government towards efficient traffic management, via its law enforcement strategy, has brought significant transformation to the transportation system, Oladeinde disclosed that 15 brand new vehicles, 30 motorbikes, and 10 drones were handed over to the Traffic Enforcement Teams to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety on roads.

He further maintained that the addition of 1,000 trained Officers deployed into active service of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the extension of their closing time from 7.00 pm to 11.00 pm daily, and the 100% increment of their hazard allowance have renewed the traffic management capacity.

“The ongoing reconfiguration of Lekki 1st/2nd Roundabouts, Abraham Adesanya, Allen Avenue, Ikotun and Maryland will also increase vehicular capacity. The remodelled version of the improvement works will not only accommodate synchronised signalisation but would also separate streams of traffic and reduce congestion to the barest minimum”, the Commissioner asserted.

While describing the commencement of the cashless tolling policy at the Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge as a groundbreaking initiative, which has drastically helped in reducing traffic queues experienced on the corridor, Oladeinde disclosed that the administration has also improved the public transit system by deploying an additional 165 buses to Lagos Bus Service Limited, LBSL, thereby increasing their fleet to 215 buses.

Speaking further, he declared that the acquisition of eight new boats for the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) to support the existing six in operation has significantly improved the capacity of water transportation in the State, as LAGFERRY now commutes an average of 800 passengers per day on all the designated routes.

Noting that the present administration has activated the Badore-Ajah Ferry Terminal in Eti-Osa Local Government to increase water transportation routes, the Commissioner urged Lagos residents and transport operators to comply with the safety guidelines provided to curb further spread of COVID-19 in the State.