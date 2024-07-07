Traffic violations: LASTMA impounds 9,370 vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 9,370 vehicles from January 2024 to June 2024 for alleged traffic violations.

Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of LASTMA, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said that a total of 3,034 private vehicles were impounded, adding that they comprised 1,849 cars, 549 buses and 636 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV).

He added that it impounded 6,336 commercial vehicles comprising 5,101 buses and 1,235 articulated vehicles.

Bakare-Oki said that 517 incidents were recorded during the period, adding that 77 were overturned vehicles and 440 minor accidents.

According to him, 256 casualties were recorded during the period.

He advised the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and regulations and respect traffic managers.

“In the last six months, it has been the good, bad and ugly, but so far, we have been able to surmount many challenges especially when it comes to training and retraining drive.

“We have been able to train 2,000 of our staff, both internally and externally.

“We started with external training, we had collaboration with the training department of the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, and we were able to train over 900.

“We equally collaborated with our three consultants on leadership skills, emotional intelligence, customer care and incidents management.

“We are doing all these so that we can improve on service delivery to Lagos residents.

“We equally want to rebuild LASTMA, rebuild public confidence in LASTMA especially in the area of public relations,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said that the LASTMA Call Centre would be launched soon.

He gave the assurance that it would be toll-free, accommodate three languages – English, Yoruba and Pigin – enable LASTMA to get feedback.

As regards enforcement, he said that LASTMA started with clearing of the Apapa Port, during which several operations were carried out, including removal of trucks, and tankers that parked indiscriminately on the Apapa route.

“Apart from the Apapa corridor and even Iyana-Ipaja, we were on the island. We entered Idumota, Apogbon, CMS and other areas, and we cleared the stretch of Lekki-Ajah axis.

“ We were able to improve certain levels of sanity around the axis. Cumulatively, we have been able to touch the five divisions in Lagos in terms of enforcement, and this is continuous.

“We are bent on improving the travel time for Lagos residents especially during the peak period,” he said.

Bakare-Oki said that LASTMA was putting everything in place to improve traffic management in Lagos, adding that it had deployed over 2,000 traffic equipment.

“At present, we have synergy and collaboration with the Nigerian Army, especially the general in charge of Ikeja Cantonment, who has been very cooperative to us.

“Also, we have a deep collaboration with the Nigeria Police,” he added.

