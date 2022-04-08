Solomon Adeola, senator representing Lagos West under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared to run for the seat of Ogun West Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

A statement issued by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, said his boss was heeding the clarion call of his people to return home to contribute to the development of his people as he has done for Lagos West as their senator in the last six years and counting.

“I want to thank God Almighty and the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, my leader, and the governor and all other leaders from Ogun West for their interest in me and their good wishes leading to the event of today in Ilaro, the administrative headquarters of Ogun West. I am officially declaring to heed their call as their son to run as a candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District in the 2023 election,” the statement said.

“The Senator disclosed that over the years he has been contributing to the development of Ogun West Senatorial district through personal efforts and facilitation of projects which will increase in leaps and bounds if he is eventually elected as the senator representing Ogun West in the Red Chamber.

“I was the major donator to the multi-million- naira electrification of the College of Agriculture, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Aiyetoro Campus, I facilitated the construction of a modern library in the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro as well as the ultra-modern community multi-purpose pavilion at Asade Agunloye Pavilion, Empire Ground, Ilaro and numerous empowerments in skills acquisitions, training and grants for many indigenes.

“As a ranking senator, all these will come in multiples for Ogun West just as I am doing for Lagos West at present” he stated.

Yayi, who is an indigene of Ogun State, has been part of Lagos State political set up for a long time.