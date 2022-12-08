Ogun West Senatorial Seat: Court upholds Senator Adeola's candidacy

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola has recorded another political victory as a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta struck out another suit challenging his intention to contest for the seat

A former Secretary to Yewa North Local Government and former Secretary of Ogun NUJ, Mr Johnson Akinsanya Akindele and two others, had instituted a case againt Senator Adeola and three others.

The matter with suit number, FHC/AB/CS/132/2022 came up for ruling before, Hon Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik .

The Lordship dismissed the suit on the basis that the plaintiffs lack locus standi to institute the case adding that the case as a pre-election matter was statute barred as it was filed outside the 14 days prescribed by the constitution for filing pre-election matter.

The Judge in dismissing the case awarded a cost of N4million each in favour of two defendants, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and All Progressives Congress, APC against the plaintiffs.

It will be recalled that Senator Adeola defeated the incumbent senator of the district, Senator Tolu Odebiyi with a total vote of 294 against 0 in the contested primary for the seat.

It is speculated that the defeated senator and his backers are behind the plaintiffs in litigation as he recently granted an interview insinuating that the judiciary will upturn the victory of Senator Adeola.

For Senator Adeola and his numerous supporters, it was yet another jubilation galore as this is the second case he is winning after his landslide victory at the party primary.