Emmanuel Amidu, 12, a junior secondary school pupil of Simple Faith Schools, Agbara, Lagos State, as died after being flogged by his teacher for failing to do his homework.

Amidu died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Surulere.

Akinola Amidu, his father said he flogged by a teacher when he went to school on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

According to him, young Amidu started vomiting shortly after the beating and was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually passed on.

Akinola lamented what he alleged is an attempt by the school management to cover up the incident.

“I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining change to his sister,” Punch quoted him as saying.

“Later that day, I was called by the management of the school that Emmanuel was vomiting. Meanwhile, this was a boy who left home without any health issue. I had to go to the school and we moved him to a hospital.

“I later learnt that the whole thing started after their class teacher, Mr Steven, beat the whole of his class for not completing their mathematics assignment.

“Emmanuel was actually using my phone torchlight to do his assignment a day before, but I had to collect the phone from him and his sister because I needed to be in contact with the office. We had issues with our electricity at home.

“It was at LUTH that I lost my son. Meanwhile, the management of the school quickly ran to the Morogbo Police Station at Agbara to report that my son died from vomiting.

“How can somebody just die from vomiting if nothing triggers it? The management of the school is trying to protect the teacher.”

Akinola, 45, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the teacher, as he urged the state government and the police to give the family justice.