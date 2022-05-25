2023: Again, APC tinkers with timetable for primaries

Adebayo Obajemu

Again, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again tinkered with the timetable of its primary elections.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, released the new timetable on Tuesday. This is the second adjustment to the timetable in less than 24 hours

In the revised timetable, the House of Representatives (LGA delegates) primaries will take place on May 27 and the primary election for Senate (LGA delegates) was slated for May 28.

The governorship (state delegates) and State House of Assembly (Local Government Area (LGA) primaries will hold on May 26.

The party maintained that the special convention for the presidential primaries will be held as scheduled from May 29 to May 30.

However, the party is still silent on the date for screening of presidential aspirants.

Mr Morka had announced the postponement of the screening and promised to release a new date.

The screening for its presidential aspirants was initially scheduled for Monday but in the statement, the party announced an indefinite postponement of the exercise on Sunday.