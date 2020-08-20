The Monitoring Team of the Lagos State Government has dislodged some illegal miners and occupiers of the proposed development site of Lekki Foreshore Scheme in a bid to stop indiscriminate evacuation and carting away of sand meant for construction purposes.

The Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, Mr. Bode Agoro, who led the Monitoring Team on the exercise, decried the wanton disregard and encroachment of miners and illegal occupiers of the site, assuring that the government will not fold its hands and watch squatters deface the scheme.

He reiterated that the government is determined to take drastic action against such illegal occupancy of its schemes across the metropolis.

The Acting General Manager New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Tpl. Olakunle Aboyeji, who was also present during the exercise, expressed disbelief at the theft of the commonwealth of Lagosians by a greedy few who also attempt to discredit the government.

He lamented that the sand which the miners were carting away was designated for the development of the Lekki Foreshore Scheme to create access for allottees who intend to take possession of their land.

Aboyeji stated that the activities of the illegal squatters and miscreants, who perpetrate unlawful acts within and around the scheme, also constitute a security threat to others in the area, warning that anybody caught contravening the rules in the vicinity will face the full wrath of the law.

He explained that the monitoring exercise will be continuous in order to ensure the safety of government property on all sites across the State.