Lagos LGA's only female councillor dead two weeks after swearing-in
Published

28 mins ago

on

Lagos LGA's only female councillor dead two weeks after swearing-in

 

Mourning has engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and residents of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, following the death of Oluwakemi Rufai, the only woman in the local legislative council, just two weeks after assuming office.

Rufai, who represented Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LG, Sesan Olowa, and his Lekki LCDA counterpart, Rasaki Kasali, described her death as a painful and unexpected blow to the council and the people she served.

In its tribute, the Lagos State chapter of the APC, through its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, praised Rufai as a “rising star” whose political career reflected commitment to grassroots service, gender inclusion, and the party’s values.

Oladejo said her brief time in office underscored her passion for community development, extending condolences to her family, constituents, and the wider Ibeju-Lekki community. He added that her “legacy of service, courage, and vision will endure in the hearts of those she touched.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

