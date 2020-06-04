Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Government, in its commitment towards ensuring that all its workforce have access to good, quality and affordable healthcare, has commenced the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) for its employees with effect from June 1st, 2020.

The Acting General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who made this known at Alausa, Ikeja, said that with the take-off of the Lagos State Health Scheme for the Staff, Public Servants would have access to medical care in any of their chosen facilities among over 200 hospitals under the Lagos State Health Scheme spread across the State.

Dr. Zamba said that the Health Scheme would further ensure that Public Servants are physically, mentally and psychologically fit to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

While commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the approval and payment of 75 percent of the annual Family Insurance Premium for each Public Servant, the balance of 25 percent, according to her, will be paid by Public Servants over a period of 12 months.

She said that with the payment, Public Servants in the State as well as their spouses and maximum of four children below 18 years old, have access to enjoy the benefits of the Lagos State Health Scheme at their chosen facilities.

The Ag. General Manager added that any additional family member aside from the six mentioned above who is below 18 years old would pay N6,000 annually while those who are 18 years old and above, would pay N8, 500 annually, stressing that “any additional cost would be borne by the Public Servant, who is the Principal Enrollee”.

She explained that enrollees on the Scheme would enjoy benefits which include enrollment and consultation, treatment of common ailments such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, family planning services, dental care, ultrasound scan, radiological investigations, child welfare services, care of childhood illnesses, neonatal services, gynecological prenatal care and delivery