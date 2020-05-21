Adebayo Obajemu

Lagos State Government in its effort to ensure a flood-free environment has commenced clearing and dredging of drainages. The exercise according to the government will continue till September, 2020.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the exercise, the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello said the cleaning and clearing have been designed to ensure that water flows through all the channels unhindered all year round.

Bello, who was accompanied on the tour by the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr. Joe Igbokwe; Permanent Secretary, Drainage, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde and other senior officials, reiterated that the present administration is committed to an enduring solution to the issue of flooding across Lagos.

He added that special attention is being paid to clogged-up channels and drains, which had previously caused flooding in some areas within the State