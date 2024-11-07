Connect with us

Nation

Lagbaja: Osun govt declares 3-day mourning period 
Advertisement

Nation

Economic hardship: We will help you survive, Tinubu assures the media 

Nation

Publishing of hardcopy newspaper as a business is dead in Nigeria - Sam Amuka 

Health Nation

Abia Health Mgt Bureau trains 120 teachers  to impart knowledge on eye care in schools

Nation

Hardship: We're at hunger state, famine is coming if we're not careful, Mbaka warns 

Nation

New terrorist group emerges in North West, takes over LGAs in Sokoto

Nation

Oyo APC raises alarm over Makinde's alleged pact with foreign firm to deduct funds from fees

Nation

Lagbaja: Olowu Kuta, Oba Makama Condoles Tinubu, Army 

Nation

Gov. Adeleke pens down heartfelt tribute to late COAS, Gen. Lagbaja 

Nation

Abia to enjoy USAID-Sponsored programme on water supply

Nation

Lagbaja: Osun govt declares 3-day mourning period 

Published

17 mins ago

on

Lagbaja: Osun govt declares 3-day mourning period 

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has declared three-day mourning for the late Chief of Army Staff of the federation, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja. 

The State government also directed that half mast flags should be flown in the state during the same period.

This was stated in the release by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, who disclosed that Condolence Registers has also been opened at the government house and Governor’s office for the condolence messages of the people of Osun.

According to the information Commissioner, the death of the late COAS is devastating, a collosal loss to humanity and the nation, and we can’t forget him.

The government is sad at this irreparable loss of one of the Glory of Osun state, and we particularly condole with the Lagbaja family of Ilobu, the Olobu of Ilobu and everyone.

The mourning period is to start today Thursday November 7, 2024 and end on Saturday 9th, while the Condolence Register is for people to pen down their memories of him, for the immortality of the late COAS, who died at age 56.

Once again, we pray God repose the soul of late Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, and grant him Aljanna Firdaus Ameen.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *