Gov. Adeleke pens down heartfelt tribute to late COAS, Gen. Lagbaja 
Gov. Adeleke pens down heartfelt tribute to late COAS, Gen. Lagbaja 

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gov. Adeleke pens down heartfelt tribute to late COAS, Gen. Lagbaja 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described as a sad loss, the untimely exit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, calling his transition “a huge misfortune”

In a tribute wrote and personally signed, Governor Adeleke described the death of the former Chief of Army Staff as a collosal loss for Osun State.

He said, “A huge misfortune has befallen the people of Osun State, the Nigerian army and the great Lagbaja family of Ilobu.  We lost a rare breed, a gentleman and a true patriot to the cold hand of death.

“Our late brother has a big vision of operational reforms for the Nigerian Army. He launched out and commenced the implementation of root and branch reform of the Nigerian Army. Within his short stint in office, he enforced professionalism and battled terrorists and bandits with terrifying fierceness.

“Our late brother was a very hardworking officer, a true workaholic, a fierce soldier, a replica of the traditional army officer with an ambitious plan for modernization and integration of the Nigerian Army.

“In my last encounter with him, he exuded hope and aspirations of a better Nigeria with the military as a stabilizer and unifier of the federation. In late General Lagbaja, we had a great military leader with the poise, the confidence and the firmness to realize the vision of a new Nigerian Army.

“Unfortunately, the end came suddenly. We surrendered to the will of the Almighty creator. I commiserate with the Commander – in- Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, my people of Ilobu and the great Lagbaja family.

“We mourn together on this sad occasion. On behalf of the people and Government of Osun state, we extend commiseration to Mrs Mariya Lagbaja and the two children.”

