Connect with us

Politics

Concern over Lagbaja's health as Tinubu appoints Oluyede acting Chief of Army Staff 
Advertisement

Politics

Abia signs pact with labour on implementation of new minimum wage 

Politics

Sanwo-Olu denies suing EFCC over alleged plot to prosecute him

Politics

Sanwo-Olu asks court to restrain EFCC from arresting him after his tenure

Politics

JUST IN: Court bars CBN from releasing allocation to Rivers govt

Politics

Senate postpones screening of new ministerial nominees

Politics

UPDATED: Osun APC suspends Aregbesola over anti-party activities

Politics

Tinubu asked me if I was interested in pipeline contract but I rejected it - Asari Dokubo

Politics

I emptied my bank account to support Tinubu’s election – Asari Dokubo

Politics

Nation Building: Ooni seeks more community engagement, private sector driven initiatives

Politics

Concern over Lagbaja’s health as Tinubu appoints Oluyede acting Chief of Army Staff 

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Concern about Lagbaja's health as Tinubu appoints Oluyede acting Chief of Army Staff 

 

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reigniting concerns about the health of the substantive COAS, General Toareed Lagbaja, who has been on leave and out of the country since September.

Recently there’s been speculations about his health, and on Sunday last week, there were viral reports about his death.

Jackson Ude, a US based journalist, had alleged in a recent social media post that Lagbaja had passed away.

The Nigerian Army promptly debunked the report through its Director of Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who said the Army Chief is alive and well.

Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede

Maj Gen Olufemi Oluyede, acting Chief of Army Staff

The Army had also dismissed rumours that an acting Chief of Army Staff had been appointed, but that has now been confirmed.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday evening.

“Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja,” he said.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as acting Chief of Army Staff’.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

General Toareed Lagbaja

General Toareed Lagbaja

Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

He participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade.

Onanuga said the acting army chief has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations.

These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute.

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour, and the Field Training Medal.

Oluyede also received the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award. He is married and has three children.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *