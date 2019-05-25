Lafarge Africa, FRSC partner to sensitise motorists

As part of its Sustainability strategy 2030, Lafarge Africa, has collaborated with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services and Rotary Club of Lagos to deliver a health and safety sensitization programme for motorists.

The sensitization, which was in commemoration of the 2019 Lafarge Global Health and Safety Days, saw Lafarge Africa and FRSC urging motorists in Nigeria to ensure that they are aware of health and safety procedures, as these would further reduce road accidents.

Although, the latest data from the FRSC showed that there is a marginal decline in the number of road accidents in the country.

Head of Safety, Health and Environment for Lafarge Africa, Mrs Folake Odegbami alluded to this at the joint health and safety campaign programme held recently for members of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) at Ojota Motor Park in Lagos state.

Odegbami stated that Lafarge’s commitment to Health and Safety informed the company’s decision to collaborate with critical organizations focused on improved safety across the country.

According to the January 2019 Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Report by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a total of 540 fatalities occurred, while 3,383 were injured following 950 road traffic incidents across Nigeria in January 2019.

It is estimated that 7,827 persons were involved in preventable accidents(although the figures indicated a decrease of 21 per cent in fatalities). Compared to December 2018, the report showed a 14 per cent decrease in crash incidents and 14 per cent decrease in the number of people injured in the month under review.

Responding to the reports, Odegbami stated: “Critical at this point is the issue of health and safety among motorists in Nigeria. Although our intervention today is targeted at commercial drivers, our message applies to both commercial and private vehicle drivers.”

In his remark, the Deputy Corp Commander and Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State, Olalekan Morakinyo, commended Lafarge for taking the initiative to drivers at the grassroots level, which helps to improve safer driving and saves lives. He encouraged participants to be deliberate in their actions and attitude towards safe and healthy living.

The Branch Chairman at NURTW, Ojota Park, Apostle Olaoye Samuel, also lauded the company for being proactive in their approach to safety and urged members of the union to be law abiding.