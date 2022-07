Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, has been conferred with an honorary degree at the University of Kent in the United kingdom.

The school on Twitter shared a photo of the singer as she receives the certificate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.

The photo was captioned, “Congratulations Dr @TiwaSavage! We’re super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.”

