Lady dies after botched plastic surgery in Lagos

A young woman identified as Crystabel, has reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Lagos, Nigeria.

The late Crystabel, was said to have undergone the surgery at the Cynosure Aesthetic PlasticSurg, but started bleeding afterwards.

A friend of the deceased, Miss Posha @poshcupcake_1, who narrated the incident on Twitter, said the hospital failed to notify her family after she passed away.

According to her, it was friends who knew that she had gone to undergo surgery at the hospital that started searching for her when she failed to return that eventually discovered that she had died.

“I want to bring this to the public, A friend friend just died at this hospital in Lagos Nigeria, few days ago. where she underwent surgery. Now I’m not against anybody that want to enhance their body or anything as such, is your body life and choice, So do want you love,” MISS POSHA wrote via her handle, @poshcupcake_1

“But I’m against doctors that claim they have experience abroad, come down to Nigeria to kill young people, after the surgery she complained of bleeding and the doctors claimed is normal it will stop, now this is the problem, how are you a highly skilled and professional plastic

“Surgeon with experience abroad and someone you finish operating on, complained about bleeding 🩸 and you said is normal it will stop ? Neglecting her no care what so ever! Are you sick! 💔 the most annoying part here is, this gal died days ago without anybody knowing and the

“Hospital did not find it needful to contact any of her relatives. Until the few friends who knew she was going for surgery said she supposed to have be back since days now, now they decided to go to the hospital to check on her; arriving they where offered a letter that her body

“Has been deposited at the mortuary 💔 this is sickening, now I think the government need to come into this health System and check the capability of most surgeons and make there own research if really they are well trained surgeons to be able to operates on humans if not their

“License should be seized! Arrest and jailed!

“The first fame on their page is actually her! They have blocked all the comment, because her friends where commenting and seeking for justice, for days now the hospital have not released any letters on their page about her, because they don’t want the public to know about it.”