Despite stiff opposition from the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, the just concluded one-day National Executive Council extended stakeholders meeting of the party, Wednesday, passed a vote of implicit confidence on its national leader, Mr. Peter Obi.

Obi was the Presidential candidate for Labour Party in the 2023 general elections. This is also as the party constituted a 29-member Caretaker committee to midwife an Election of new leadership at all levels

This is contained in the Communiqué issued at the end of party’s statkeholders’ meeting held at Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

According to the Communiqué the Caretaker Committee has Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, former Federal Minister of Finance as chairman with Senator Darlington Nwokocha as Secretary.

Other members representing various interest-groups include those from the NLC, TUC, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, and Gubernatorial Candidates in the last election. The committee has 90 days to complete its assignment.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include, ensuring the conduct of Ward, Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention as soon as possible and in accordance with the Constitution of the Labour Party.

The stakeholders equally commended Governor Alex Otti for his quality leadership and performances in the state as well as his courage to host the meeting.

The Communique, dated 4th day of September, 2024 reads in part: “Whereas the tenure of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party ended by effusion of time on the 10th of June, 2024, there is need to ensure that there is no vacuum in the NWC of the party.

“Now, therefore, at this duly convened NEC/Extended Stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State Capital, the following resolutions have been considered and reached:

> A roll call was conducted and the meeting was confirmed to be duly convened.

< That a 29-member Caretaker committee be constituted immediately to ensure that there is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party.

< That the caretaker Committee be constituted with Senator Nenadi Usman and Sen. Darlington Nwaokocha as Chairman and Secretary respectively and other members representing various interests including the NLC, TUC, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly and gubernatorial candidates in the last election.

< That the caretaker Committee is to immediately swing into action to ensure that the Ward, Local Government, State, and National Congresses and conventions of the Labour Party are held as soon as possible in accordance with the constitution of the Labour Party.

<That the other members of the Committee should comprise 3 Senators, 4 members of House of Representatives, 3 members from States House of Assembly, 3 members from the Nigeria Labour Congress, 3 members from the Trade Union Congress, 3 members from the Gubernatorial Candidates in the last election among others.

<The meeting equally commended Governor Alex Otti for his good leadership and for hosting the meeting and enjoined members of the party to support the Caretaker Committee to achieve its mandates.

<In the light of the foregoing, all members of the Labour Party are enjoined to support the Caretaker Committee to achieve it’s mandate.”

In his welcome speech, the Abia state Governor and host, Dr. Alex Otti explained that the meeting was convened to deal with the existential problems confronting the party and chart a way forward for the Party. He noted that the Tenure of the National Working Committee of the Party headed by Bar. Julius Abure elapsed since 10th of June 2024 and, therefore, called on all stakeholders of the party to join forces together to resolve every internal problems of the party.

Governor Otti declared that the overall interest of all Labour Party Stakeholders is the survival of the party and not necessarily the composition of the NWC as far as it is constitutionally composed.

Also Speaking, the National Leader of the party and Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Obi said that all they were doing was to follow the guidelines as established by the Constitution to save the party from total collapse.

He noted that Labour Party, being the 3rd largest party in Nigeria, has the potential of being the brightest if things are put in the right perspective and urged members of the party to give the caretaker Committee the needed support to enable it succeed in its assignments.

His words: “ I believe we should follow due process in whatever we do. We just want to do things properly. This is why we are here in Umuahia. We are setting up a system that will help us move ahead. We are here because we want to see everybody come together and work.”

Responding on behalf of members of the caretaker Committee, the Chairman, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman thanked the National Leader of the party Mr. Obi and other stakeholders for finding them fit for the task and assured that they will justify the confidence reposed in them.

Highlights of the meeting was the reaffirmation of the solid confidence in the leadership of the National Leader of the party Mr. Obi and the resolution that all members with legal case against the party should withdraw same for the overall interest of the party.

Political pundits are of the view that the absence of Abure and his faction had no effects on the resolutions of the party. As expected, Abure , on his own , is against the Umuahia meeting, but rather stands on the illegal last Awka convention that upheld him as national chairman.

