Labour Party bows to pressure, renames Obidient Directorate
Published

2 hours ago

The Labour Party has renamed the newly created Obidient Directorate as Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, after the move was opposed by many leaders of the Obidient Movement, as well as Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election.

Obi had in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the Obidient Movement was not limited to a single political party, hence there’s no point in creating a directorate of the movement in Labour Party.

Following the opposition, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement on Thursday, said the directorate had been renamed.

“Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of OBIDIENT Affairs, in the party, the Directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration,” he said.

“The inauguration will take place on Saturday June 8, 2024 at the party’s National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja by 10 am.

“Party members and the general public should take note.”

