‘We Remain Fiercely Independent’, Obidients reject Labour Party’s ‘Obidient Directorate’

The leaders of Nigeria’s influential Obidient Movement have publicly rejected Labour Party’s recent decision to establish an ‘Obedient Directorate’.

The move, spearheaded by Labour Party national chairman Julius Abure and announced in late May, has been met with vehement opposition from the Obidient Movement, which claims it is an attempt to usurp its grassroots-driven force.

In a strongly worded statement titled, “We Vehemently Reject Julius Abure’s Attempt to Usurp the Obidient Movement”, released Sunday, June 2, 2024, the leading conveners of the Obidient Movement, representing 261 support groups, expressed their outrage and unequivocal rejection of the new directorate.

The statement emphasised the movement’s independent origins and its critical role in reviving the Labour Party’s political fortunes.

“We, the leading 261 conveners of the Obidient Movement support groups, are compelled to issue this statement, rejecting Julius Abure’s brazen attempt to co-opt the Obidient Movement by creating an ‘Obedient Directorate’ within the Labour Party,” the statement began.

The Obidient Movement traces its roots back to 2019, rallying around the candidacy of Peter Obi, and gaining significant momentum in 2022 when Obi announced his presidential ambitions. The movement’s leaders stress that their alignment with the Labour Party was solely a result of Obi’s candidacy and not due to any inherent loyalty to the party itself.

“The Obidient Movement predates Peter Obi’s entry into the Labour Party and is a global force far more potent than the Labour Party, which had not seen electoral success since Olusegun Mimiko’s 2007 governorship win in Ondo,” they noted.

The statement highlighted the movement’s contributions to the Labour Party’s recent electoral successes, including securing seven Senate seats, thirty-five House of Representatives seats, and the presidency for Peter Obi. However, the leaders accused Abure and his party of failing to protect these victories.

“The Labour Party had one job in the 2023 elections: to protect the votes and secure the victory achieved by the Obidients. On this simple task, Julius Abure and his party failed spectacularly—failing Peter Obi, failing the millions of Obidients worldwide, and failing Nigeria’s future generations,” the statement asserted.

As part of its repositioning efforts, the Labour Party announced the establishment of the Obedient Directorate. It appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as Director, Aju Elumelu as Deputy Director (Diaspora), and Mariam Ismaila as Deputy Director.

The Labour Party’s move to formalise the Obidient Directorate and integrate its members into the party structure angered the Obidient Movement’s leaders. They viewed the creation of the directorate and the appointment of individuals without consulting Peter Obi or the core movement as an overreach.

The leaders described it as an attempt to control the movement that had brought new vitality to the party, calling the initiative a “ludicrous scheme” and a “destructive plot.”

In response to Abure’s decision to establish the directorate and appoint Marcel Ngogbehei as its director, the Obidient Movement’s conveners described the move as “ludicrous” and a ploy orchestrated by forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This ludicrous scheme, no doubt concocted within the corridors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—whose president and cronies are desperate to undermine Peter Obi’s popularity and the unstoppable force of the Obidient Movement—is doomed to fail,” they stated.

The leaders criticised Ngogbehei’s appointment, labelling him a discredited figure with a history of corruption, and emphasised that the Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi.

“Ngogbehei’s attempts to portray himself as ‘The Obidient Leader’ are laughable. The Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi. Ngogbehei, a grifter with a tainted past, is not, and will never be, a figure of influence within our ranks,” they declared.

Concluding their statement, the conveners called for Abure to abandon his plans and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the movement.

“We categorically reject the creation of an Obidient Directorate within the Labour Party. We explicitly reject the appointment of a charlatan like Marcel Ngogbehei to any position of authority within the movement. We call on Julius Abure to halt this destructive plot and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the Obidient Movement, starting with His Excellency Peter Obi,” they urged.

The Labour Party has yet to respond to the Obidient Movement’s statement.

The full statement with the signatories is republished below:

WE VEHEMENTLY REJECT JULIUS ABURE’S ATTEMPT TO USURP THE OBIDIENT MOVEMENT

June 2, 2024

We, the leading 261 conveners of the Obidient Movement support groups, are compelled to issue this statement, rejecting Julius Abure’s brazen attempt to co-opt the Obidient Movement by creating an ‘Obedient Directorate’ within the Labour Party.

Let the records reflect: the Obidient Movement comprises millions of Nigerian citizens committed to the vision of a New Nigeria. This movement began in earnest in 2019, rallying behind the candidacy of His Excellency Peter Obi, and gained unstoppable momentum in 2022 when Peter Obi declared his intention to run for president.

The Obidient Movement predates Peter Obi’s entry into the Labour Party and is a global force far more potent than the Labour Party, which had not seen electoral success since Olusegun Mimiko’s 2007 governorship win in Ondo.

The Obidient Movement’s alignment with the Labour Party was purely a consequence of Peter Obi’s presidential candidacy. It was the Obidient Movement that elevated the Labour Party from electoral obscurity to a political powerhouse, securing seven (7) Senate seats, thirty-five (35) House of Representatives seats, and, crucially, the presidency for Peter Obi.

The Labour Party had one job in the 2023 elections: to protect the votes and secure the victory achieved by the Obidients. On this simple task, Julius Abure and his party failed spectacularly—failing Peter Obi, failing the millions of Obidients worldwide, and failing Nigeria’s future generations.

Instead of seeking forgiveness for this monumental failure, Julius Abure is now arrogantly attempting to subsume the Obidient Movement under the Labour Party’s control. This delusion is akin to a tadpole trying to swallow a blue whale.

This ludicrous scheme, no doubt concocted within the corridors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—whose president and cronies are desperate to undermine Peter Obi’s popularity and the unstoppable force of the Obidient Movement—is doomed to fail.

Abure’s unilateral decision to proceed without consulting Peter Obi or the core of the movement, the Obidient Support Group, exposes his bad faith intentions. The appointment of Marcel Ngogbehei as director of the ill-conceived Obidient Directorate further unmasks the deceit.

Ngogbehei, a UK-based native of Imo State who posed as an Edo indigene during the 2023 campaigns, is a discredited figure with a history of corruption, wholly unsuited to any leadership role within the movement.

Ngogbehei’s attempts to portray himself as ‘The Obidient Leader’ are laughable. The Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi. Ngogbehei, a grifter with a tainted past, is not, and will never be, a figure of influence within our ranks.

The Obidient Movement should be the beacon of democratic ideals, transparency, and grassroots organisation for the Labour Party, not the other way around. Julius Abure, we stand ready to offer you a masterclass in genuine leadership.

In conclusion, we categorically reject the creation of an Obidient Directorate within the Labour Party. We explicitly reject the appointment of a charlatan like Marcel Ngogbehei to any position of authority within the movement.

We call on Julius Abure to halt this destructive plot and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the Obidient Movement, starting with His Excellency Peter Obi.

To all Nigerians, at home and abroad, be advised: we, the conveners of the Obidient Movement’s support groups, organisations, and super PACs, remain fiercely INDEPENDENT. We are not, and will never be, an appendage of the Labour Party.

Anyone collaborating with Julius Abure’s so-called Obidient Directorate or contributing funds to it does so at their own peril. This directorate has no connection to the true Obidient Movement and is merely a cunning ploy to dismantle Peter Obi’s political structure.

Thank you.

Signed

1. Mubarak Bawa

The Obidient Conveners Collective

Comprising 223 Peter Obi Support Group Conveners

07067691945

2. Barr. Daniel Elomba

Co-Convener

Peter Obi Support Network (POSN)

+44 7460 770987

3. Ekene Nwakuche

Co-Convener

Like Minds for Peter Obi (LMPO)

07054009099

4. Hon. Justin Kingland

Convener

Nigeria Needs Peter Obi (NNPO)

08107438819

5. Dr. Ebere Obiesie

Convener

Women for Peter Obi (WPO)

08033097454

6. Jude Akhidenor

Founding Member

Super Influencers for Peter Obi

08122859485

7. Ephraim Adiele

Executive Director

Victory Action PAC

0811 365 3860

8. Chibuike Agbanu

Co-Convener

Anambra Need VCO

0705 187 9042

9. Emeke Clement, Ph.D.

National Convener

Rescue Nigeria Mission(RNM)

& OBIdients for HE Peter Obi

07032997332

10. Mrs Eze Justina

Convener

Benevolent Women Organisation

08169795438

11. Amb Angela Ibe

Convener

PRO CISHAN

08032146288

12. Chief B. O. Nnaji

Convener

The Patriot Ambassadors (TPA)

07065801954

13. Ejekwuone Azuka

Convener

Concern Movement for Obi-Datti

07035439222

14. Engr John Dalyop Mancha

Convener

Re-energise Obi Movement (ROM)

07039350337

15. Mr Chinedu E. O. Nwuguru

Convener

Obi-Datti Youth Movement (ODYM)

07035089788

16. Dr Romanus Nwoma

Convener

Nigerians Arise for Peter Obi

08037825257

17. Lady Ijeoma Harold Okoro

National Convener

Peter Obi Solidarity Group Nigeria (POSGN)

080 332 81539

18. Lawrence Ngbe

National Convener

Good Governance Support Network (GGSN)

08099065050

19. Ihemadu Ahumonye Nkemjika, Ph.D.

Convener

Women Are Part of The Plan Organization (WAPP)

+2348133770277

20. Chucks Ezurike

For: Labour Party Support Movement (LPSM)

08033195689

21. Abuh Emmanuel

National Convener

ITMedia Operations Support

09081912828

22. Hon Ikenna Mbanefo

Convener

YES Peter Obi Support Group (YESPOSG)

08033464571

23. Comrade Emeka Iwuoha

Convener

Peter Obi Supporters (POS)

08093329232

24. Princess Ifeoma Bassey

Convener, Peter Obi Prayer Support Group

08034715116

[email protected]

25. Comrade Peter U. Ndukwu

Convener

Give Us Peter Obi Movement

08035281611

26. Mazi Chima Uzobuihe

Convener

Obidient Global Movement (OGM)

+1-240-784-0857

27. Comrade Mercy Audu

Convener

Women Ambassadors for Peter Obi

07065553939

28. Comrade Adanu Andrew

Convener

Obi Volunteers Guard (OVG)

08069661174

29. Bernard Moses Ikong

Convener

Obi-Datti Ambassadors (OA)

08125869669

30. Comrade Matthew Igiogio Oritseweyimi

Convener

Nigerians Ask For Obi-Datti

08032263757

31. Comrade Joel Timothy Oche

Benue State Coordinator

We Are The Structure (WATS)

07062867940.

32. Barr. Kenneth Tarikoro

Convener

Peter Obi Rescue Mission

08098229644

33. Comrade Ikponmwosa Oweie James

Convener

Good Governance #PO4P

08078701825

34. Hon. Edwin Ofordile

Convener

Peter Obi Comrades Assembly (POCA)

08033733112

35. Arch Chinelo Ofoche

TeamOHO

08105558535

36. Sunday Ken Awoji

Convener

Nollywood Ambassadors Int’l Initiative Solidarity Group (NAIISG)

08065372587

37. Dr. Moses Anongu

Peter Obi Support Movement (POSM)

08065594529

38. Barr. Samuel Dido

Convener

One Million March for PO Plateau State

07035638786

39. Jerry Bako

Convener

New Nigeria Movement for PO Nationwide

08036494765

