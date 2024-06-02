Politics
‘We Remain Fiercely Independent’, Obidients reject Labour Party’s ‘Obidient Directorate’
The leaders of Nigeria’s influential Obidient Movement have publicly rejected Labour Party’s recent decision to establish an ‘Obedient Directorate’.
The move, spearheaded by Labour Party national chairman Julius Abure and announced in late May, has been met with vehement opposition from the Obidient Movement, which claims it is an attempt to usurp its grassroots-driven force.
In a strongly worded statement titled, “We Vehemently Reject Julius Abure’s Attempt to Usurp the Obidient Movement”, released Sunday, June 2, 2024, the leading conveners of the Obidient Movement, representing 261 support groups, expressed their outrage and unequivocal rejection of the new directorate.
The statement emphasised the movement’s independent origins and its critical role in reviving the Labour Party’s political fortunes.
“We, the leading 261 conveners of the Obidient Movement support groups, are compelled to issue this statement, rejecting Julius Abure’s brazen attempt to co-opt the Obidient Movement by creating an ‘Obedient Directorate’ within the Labour Party,” the statement began.
The Obidient Movement traces its roots back to 2019, rallying around the candidacy of Peter Obi, and gaining significant momentum in 2022 when Obi announced his presidential ambitions. The movement’s leaders stress that their alignment with the Labour Party was solely a result of Obi’s candidacy and not due to any inherent loyalty to the party itself.
“The Obidient Movement predates Peter Obi’s entry into the Labour Party and is a global force far more potent than the Labour Party, which had not seen electoral success since Olusegun Mimiko’s 2007 governorship win in Ondo,” they noted.
The statement highlighted the movement’s contributions to the Labour Party’s recent electoral successes, including securing seven Senate seats, thirty-five House of Representatives seats, and the presidency for Peter Obi. However, the leaders accused Abure and his party of failing to protect these victories.
“The Labour Party had one job in the 2023 elections: to protect the votes and secure the victory achieved by the Obidients. On this simple task, Julius Abure and his party failed spectacularly—failing Peter Obi, failing the millions of Obidients worldwide, and failing Nigeria’s future generations,” the statement asserted.
As part of its repositioning efforts, the Labour Party announced the establishment of the Obedient Directorate. It appointed Marcel Ngogbehei as Director, Aju Elumelu as Deputy Director (Diaspora), and Mariam Ismaila as Deputy Director.
The Labour Party’s move to formalise the Obidient Directorate and integrate its members into the party structure angered the Obidient Movement’s leaders. They viewed the creation of the directorate and the appointment of individuals without consulting Peter Obi or the core movement as an overreach.
The leaders described it as an attempt to control the movement that had brought new vitality to the party, calling the initiative a “ludicrous scheme” and a “destructive plot.”
In response to Abure’s decision to establish the directorate and appoint Marcel Ngogbehei as its director, the Obidient Movement’s conveners described the move as “ludicrous” and a ploy orchestrated by forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“This ludicrous scheme, no doubt concocted within the corridors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—whose president and cronies are desperate to undermine Peter Obi’s popularity and the unstoppable force of the Obidient Movement—is doomed to fail,” they stated.
The leaders criticised Ngogbehei’s appointment, labelling him a discredited figure with a history of corruption, and emphasised that the Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi.
“Ngogbehei’s attempts to portray himself as ‘The Obidient Leader’ are laughable. The Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi. Ngogbehei, a grifter with a tainted past, is not, and will never be, a figure of influence within our ranks,” they declared.
Concluding their statement, the conveners called for Abure to abandon his plans and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the movement.
“We categorically reject the creation of an Obidient Directorate within the Labour Party. We explicitly reject the appointment of a charlatan like Marcel Ngogbehei to any position of authority within the movement. We call on Julius Abure to halt this destructive plot and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the Obidient Movement, starting with His Excellency Peter Obi,” they urged.
The Labour Party has yet to respond to the Obidient Movement’s statement.
The full statement with the signatories is republished below:
WE VEHEMENTLY REJECT JULIUS ABURE’S ATTEMPT TO USURP THE OBIDIENT MOVEMENT
June 2, 2024
We, the leading 261 conveners of the Obidient Movement support groups, are compelled to issue this statement, rejecting Julius Abure’s brazen attempt to co-opt the Obidient Movement by creating an ‘Obedient Directorate’ within the Labour Party.
Let the records reflect: the Obidient Movement comprises millions of Nigerian citizens committed to the vision of a New Nigeria. This movement began in earnest in 2019, rallying behind the candidacy of His Excellency Peter Obi, and gained unstoppable momentum in 2022 when Peter Obi declared his intention to run for president.
The Obidient Movement predates Peter Obi’s entry into the Labour Party and is a global force far more potent than the Labour Party, which had not seen electoral success since Olusegun Mimiko’s 2007 governorship win in Ondo.
The Obidient Movement’s alignment with the Labour Party was purely a consequence of Peter Obi’s presidential candidacy. It was the Obidient Movement that elevated the Labour Party from electoral obscurity to a political powerhouse, securing seven (7) Senate seats, thirty-five (35) House of Representatives seats, and, crucially, the presidency for Peter Obi.
The Labour Party had one job in the 2023 elections: to protect the votes and secure the victory achieved by the Obidients. On this simple task, Julius Abure and his party failed spectacularly—failing Peter Obi, failing the millions of Obidients worldwide, and failing Nigeria’s future generations.
Instead of seeking forgiveness for this monumental failure, Julius Abure is now arrogantly attempting to subsume the Obidient Movement under the Labour Party’s control. This delusion is akin to a tadpole trying to swallow a blue whale.
This ludicrous scheme, no doubt concocted within the corridors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—whose president and cronies are desperate to undermine Peter Obi’s popularity and the unstoppable force of the Obidient Movement—is doomed to fail.
Abure’s unilateral decision to proceed without consulting Peter Obi or the core of the movement, the Obidient Support Group, exposes his bad faith intentions. The appointment of Marcel Ngogbehei as director of the ill-conceived Obidient Directorate further unmasks the deceit.
Ngogbehei, a UK-based native of Imo State who posed as an Edo indigene during the 2023 campaigns, is a discredited figure with a history of corruption, wholly unsuited to any leadership role within the movement.
Ngogbehei’s attempts to portray himself as ‘The Obidient Leader’ are laughable. The Obidient Movement recognises no leader other than Peter Obi. Ngogbehei, a grifter with a tainted past, is not, and will never be, a figure of influence within our ranks.
The Obidient Movement should be the beacon of democratic ideals, transparency, and grassroots organisation for the Labour Party, not the other way around. Julius Abure, we stand ready to offer you a masterclass in genuine leadership.
In conclusion, we categorically reject the creation of an Obidient Directorate within the Labour Party. We explicitly reject the appointment of a charlatan like Marcel Ngogbehei to any position of authority within the movement.
We call on Julius Abure to halt this destructive plot and engage in sincere dialogue with the true stakeholders of the Obidient Movement, starting with His Excellency Peter Obi.
To all Nigerians, at home and abroad, be advised: we, the conveners of the Obidient Movement’s support groups, organisations, and super PACs, remain fiercely INDEPENDENT. We are not, and will never be, an appendage of the Labour Party.
Anyone collaborating with Julius Abure’s so-called Obidient Directorate or contributing funds to it does so at their own peril. This directorate has no connection to the true Obidient Movement and is merely a cunning ploy to dismantle Peter Obi’s political structure.
Thank you.
Signed
1. Mubarak Bawa
The Obidient Conveners Collective
Comprising 223 Peter Obi Support Group Conveners
07067691945
2. Barr. Daniel Elomba
Co-Convener
Peter Obi Support Network (POSN)
+44 7460 770987
3. Ekene Nwakuche
Co-Convener
Like Minds for Peter Obi (LMPO)
07054009099
4. Hon. Justin Kingland
Convener
Nigeria Needs Peter Obi (NNPO)
08107438819
5. Dr. Ebere Obiesie
Convener
Women for Peter Obi (WPO)
08033097454
6. Jude Akhidenor
Founding Member
Super Influencers for Peter Obi
08122859485
7. Ephraim Adiele
Executive Director
Victory Action PAC
0811 365 3860
8. Chibuike Agbanu
Co-Convener
Anambra Need VCO
0705 187 9042
9. Emeke Clement, Ph.D.
National Convener
Rescue Nigeria Mission(RNM)
& OBIdients for HE Peter Obi
07032997332
10. Mrs Eze Justina
Convener
Benevolent Women Organisation
08169795438
11. Amb Angela Ibe
Convener
PRO CISHAN
08032146288
12. Chief B. O. Nnaji
Convener
The Patriot Ambassadors (TPA)
07065801954
13. Ejekwuone Azuka
Convener
Concern Movement for Obi-Datti
07035439222
14. Engr John Dalyop Mancha
Convener
Re-energise Obi Movement (ROM)
07039350337
15. Mr Chinedu E. O. Nwuguru
Convener
Obi-Datti Youth Movement (ODYM)
07035089788
16. Dr Romanus Nwoma
Convener
Nigerians Arise for Peter Obi
08037825257
17. Lady Ijeoma Harold Okoro
National Convener
Peter Obi Solidarity Group Nigeria (POSGN)
080 332 81539
18. Lawrence Ngbe
National Convener
Good Governance Support Network (GGSN)
08099065050
19. Ihemadu Ahumonye Nkemjika, Ph.D.
Convener
Women Are Part of The Plan Organization (WAPP)
+2348133770277
20. Chucks Ezurike
For: Labour Party Support Movement (LPSM)
08033195689
21. Abuh Emmanuel
National Convener
ITMedia Operations Support
09081912828
22. Hon Ikenna Mbanefo
Convener
YES Peter Obi Support Group (YESPOSG)
08033464571
23. Comrade Emeka Iwuoha
Convener
Peter Obi Supporters (POS)
08093329232
24. Princess Ifeoma Bassey
Convener, Peter Obi Prayer Support Group
08034715116
[email protected]
25. Comrade Peter U. Ndukwu
Convener
Give Us Peter Obi Movement
08035281611
26. Mazi Chima Uzobuihe
Convener
Obidient Global Movement (OGM)
+1-240-784-0857
27. Comrade Mercy Audu
Convener
Women Ambassadors for Peter Obi
07065553939
28. Comrade Adanu Andrew
Convener
Obi Volunteers Guard (OVG)
08069661174
29. Bernard Moses Ikong
Convener
Obi-Datti Ambassadors (OA)
08125869669
30. Comrade Matthew Igiogio Oritseweyimi
Convener
Nigerians Ask For Obi-Datti
08032263757
31. Comrade Joel Timothy Oche
Benue State Coordinator
We Are The Structure (WATS)
07062867940.
32. Barr. Kenneth Tarikoro
Convener
Peter Obi Rescue Mission
08098229644
33. Comrade Ikponmwosa Oweie James
Convener
Good Governance #PO4P
08078701825
34. Hon. Edwin Ofordile
Convener
Peter Obi Comrades Assembly (POCA)
08033733112
35. Arch Chinelo Ofoche
TeamOHO
08105558535
36. Sunday Ken Awoji
Convener
Nollywood Ambassadors Int’l Initiative Solidarity Group (NAIISG)
08065372587
37. Dr. Moses Anongu
Peter Obi Support Movement (POSM)
08065594529
38. Barr. Samuel Dido
Convener
One Million March for PO Plateau State
07035638786
39. Jerry Bako
Convener
New Nigeria Movement for PO Nationwide
08036494765