Labour Party aircraft grounded by ‘powers that be’ ahead of Oyo rally

The Labour Party Campaign Organisation says the aircraft it was meant to take for a rally in Oyo state was grounded by the “powers that be”.

The party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his entourage were heading to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the incident happened.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State is, however, presently in Ibadan, Oyo State. But some of his supporters had complained that he didn’t arrive early.

Diran Onifade, head of media for the LP campaign, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Obidient plane was grounded for “regulatory reasons”.

Onifade asked supporters of the LP to ignore “mischievous rumours” suggesting the plane had been impounded.

He said the party’s scheduled rally in Ibadan will proceed as planned.

“The Obidient plane was grounded today by the powers that be “for regulatory reasons” only. Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned,” the statement reads.