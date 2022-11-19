Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) says gets gets angry and high blood pressure each time he reads comments on social media, noting that users abuse hell out of him there.

The former Lagos governor said he no longer bothers with social media as a result.

Tinubu made the admission in a video currently circulating on social media.

“I no longer read social media,” he said. “They abuse hell out of me there.

“Each time I read social media, I get high blood pressure, I get angry.”

