JusticeForChristianah: Nigerians demand justice for FUNAAB student murdered by abductor

Nigerians on social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, are demanding justice for Christiana Idowu, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who was kidnapped between Ikorodu and Yaba in Lagos State has been reportedly murdered by her abductor.

Using the hashtag, #JusticeForChristianah, many are calling for the arrest and prosecution of the alleged killer identified as Ayomide, who was said to have abducted her and later murdered her after collecting ransom from her family.

It was gathered that on August 26 that the abductors were demanding a sum of N3m as a ransom before they could release the student.

Christiana, according to sources, had left her home in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu heading to the University of Lagos in the Yaba area of the state where she was observing her industrial training before she was abducted by the kidnappers.

The source disclosed further that after she was unreachable for a while, the abductors reached out to the family through her telephone, demanding that a ransom of N3m be paid before she could be released.

The source added that after several appeals from the family, the abductors agreed that a sum of N350,000 be paid to a certain account, which the family paid, but the abductors refused to release her despite the payment.

In a now-viral post on X, a user, @letter_to_jack disclosed that intelligence operatives were able to uncover the location of the abductor through the BVN and account details used in collecting ransom from the family.

The tweet read, “Investigation by intelligence operatives began on the 26th to unravel details of the account number.

“By the 29th, intelligence operatives had confirmation from the bank that the BVN linked to the masked Betting account allegedly belonged to the account owner (name withheld for now) who also operates the Wema Bank (account no withheld for now)

“Further investigation revealed that he was able to withdraw the sum of N100,000 from the betting account before agents got the betting company to lock the account.”

He added that the operatives however traced the suspected abductor to a location in Ikorodu, Lagos State where the family of Christiana also reside.

“Armed by this information, operatives began an investigation into the suspect whom they observed to have a mutual relationship with Christiannah Idowu, especially judging by Instagram posts as they both commented on each other’s pages.

“With all this information at hand, the operatives began to track down his cell phone activities and text messages. The cell phone tracking led them to his parent’s house, somewhere in Ikorodu.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not respond to messages sent to his WhatsApp line.

Meanwhile, many have continued to call for the prosecution of the alleged killer, who is said to be a friend of the victim.

“(He) Killed his own sister and buried her.

Killed his girlfriend and buried her.

killed Christianah and buried her.

Tie this animal to a drum and put a lot of holes in his chest region.

#justiceforchristianah,” wrote an X user , Pharaoh, @MrMekzy_

Popular medical doctor, Chinonso Egemba, @aproko_doctor, on her part said that the killers family members should also be made to face the law for covering up his alleged previous murder.

“The members of his family who also covered up the previous murders should face the law.

#JusticeForChristianah,” he wrote.

Omolomo, @Omolomo_o, on his part, wrote, “In 2018, he killed an innocent lady

“In 2020, he killed his sister

“In 2024, he murdered Christianah

“His name is ADELEYE AYOMIDE.

“He must face the full wrath of law

“#JusticeForChristianah.”

Also commenting, ‘Shola, @Adeshola_Konka, said, “That serial killer AYOMIDE was always retweeting Wizarab and Shola.

“The Incel community is a cancer, seeing women as nothing but items, things and being blamed for thier sad lonely lives which in turn becomes femicide.

#JusticeForChristianah”

Dj SpoiltKid, @spoiltkid, wrote, “Adeleye Ayomide of OOU, kidnapped, kiIIed and buried his friend Christianah Idowu, in his compound after demanding ₦3m ransome from her single mother.

When will all these ritual stop bikonu?

#JusticeForChristianah.”

