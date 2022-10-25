JUST IN: WhatsApp down, users unable to send messages

WhatsApp, the instant massaging app owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is down.

WhatsApp users in Nigeria and other countries of the world are currently unable to send or receive messages on the app.

The outage has prevented sending messages to groups, while personal messages display only one tick, an indication that they are sent but not delivered.

WhatsApp outage was noted few minutes past 8:00 Tuesday morning (WAT).

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so.

WhatsApp users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app is not working.

Downdetector also found more than 11,000 users in India, and 19,000 in Singapore, had reported experiencing issues.

Users have found that while they can open the app and access their conversations, it is failing to deliver new messages or successfully send any.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the platform’s parent company, Meta, said.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms inNigeria and around the world, and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.