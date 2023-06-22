JUST IN: Uber Nigeria confirms fares hike, cites inflation, fuel price 

Ride hailing platform, Uber Nigeria has announced a raise in fares between June 3rd and June 6th.

The decision, the company said, is aimed at assisting drivers who are grappling with the challenges posed by inflation and the recent fuel price hike.

The company’s decision reflects its commitment to providing better earning opportunities for drivers while maintaining an affordable service for riders.

According to Uber, the fare adjustment is designed to help drivers cover rising operating costs and is part of their ongoing efforts to support their driver community.

In a statement attributed to Tope Akinwumi, Country Manager for Uber in Nigeria, he said: “Drivers are at the heart of everything we do, and we continue to work on initiatives and engage with drivers to help make Uber the app of choice for drivers while maintaining an affordable service for riders.

“Following an in-depth review of the current fuel subsidy removal, Uber updated fares on the 3rd and 9th June on the app to reflect existing economic conditions.

“We believe these changes have helped better support drivers in increasing their earning opportunities. Furthermore, we lowered the service fee in February 2022 from 25% to 20% to help enable better-earning opportunities for drivers.

“We want the best for drivers who operate on the Uber platform and frequently engage with them directly through roundtables, surveys, phone, and in-app channels to better understand and receive feedback on the realities they face in their businesses.”