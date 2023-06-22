Federal govt reopens Seme Border for vehicle importation

Nigeria’s Federal Government has approved the re-opening of the Seme land border for vehicular importation.

The Director of Road Transport in the Ministry of Transportation, Ibrahim Musa, made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting organised between the contingents of Nigeria and Benin Republic.

According to him, the development was as a result of complaints by freight forwarders operating at the Seme Border.

“I was here with the former Minister of State for Transportation when the freight forwarders pleaded that the border should be reactivated for the free movement of goods and services,” he said.

According to Musa, the former minister made his team prepare a memo to that effect and it was considered when it was sent to the government.