Nigerian music icon and Benue State government adviser, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba, has decried the incessant killings in Benue State, saying the crisis is a “national emergency” that requires immediate, united action.

In an emotion- laden l video message shared on his social media platforms on Monday, the music star gave vent to his sorrow, frustration, and outrage over the persistent attacks on communities across the state.

“My heart is heavy. I am terribly sad and angry,” 2Baba said, visibly shaken. “What is happening in Benue State has become a national emergency. I can’t wrap my head around it anymore. I don’t even know what to say at this point. This has to stop.”

The singer, who currently serves as the Technical Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach, decried the repeated cycle of violence and the failure of authorities to bring about lasting peace.

“My sadness, my anger, my frustration, it’s overwhelming that this keeps happening over and over again. This is no longer something we can just condemn in words. Serious action needs to be taken,” he added.