Bandits, on Thursday, released picture of a baby girl delivered by a pregnant woman kidnapped during an attack on a Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28.

The woman who was eight months pregnant when she was kidnapped alongside others, by the bandits, was reported to have given birth few days ago in the den of the terrorists.

Of the 63 abducted train passengers that were under captivity, only one passenger, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Alwan Hassan, was released after paying a ransom of N100m.

The bandits are said to be demanding the release of their commanders in exchange for the kidnapped victims.

The picture of the new girl was released, on Wednesday evening, by the terrorist group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

Two days ago, the news of her birth was trending on both social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.

Though, the identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.

Covered in a thick pink dress and a light lemon sweater cap, with her eyes closed, she looks healthy and well taken care of.