JUST IN: PDP senators threaten Buhari with impeachment over insecurity

Senators of the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP) have given President Muhammadu Buhari six weeks ultimatum to tackle insecurity in the country or face impeachment proceedings.

Philip Aduda, senate minority leader issued the threat at plenary on Wednesday.

The opposition party senators staged a walkout after a motion by Aduda to that effect was dismissed.

The lawmakers trooped out of the chamber after Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not allow the federal capital territory (FCT) senator to present his motion on security.

Lawan said Aduda did not speak to him about the motion as required by their rules.

More subsequently..