JUST IN: Osun 2026: Bamigbola Emerges Factional Accord Party Governorship Candidate

Published

54 minutes ago

on

JUST IN: Osun 2026: Bamigbola Emerges Factional Accord Party Governorship Candidate

Barely 96 hours after the emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Accord Party’s flag-bearer for the 2026 Osun State governorship election, a faction of the party has produced Clement Bamigbola as its own candidate.

Governor Adeleke had, on Wednesday, emerged as the party’s candidate after being returned unopposed as the sole aspirant at a primary election conducted by the party. However, a faction of Accord Party immediately rejected his candidature, insisting that Barrister Maxwell Ngbudem is not the legally recognised National Chairman of the party.

In a fresh twist on Sunday, about 300 delegates of the factional Accord Party across Osun State elected Bamigbola as their governorship candidate during a parallel primary election held at Regina Suite, Osogbo.

Bamigbola reportedly emerged through a voice vote, after which the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Hon. Olufemi Ogundare, announced him as the duly elected candidate of the faction for the 2026 governorship contest.

Following the declaration, Ogundare and other leaders of the faction formally presented the party’s flag to Bamigbola, signifying his adoption as its standard-bearer for the election.

The development further deepens the internal crisis within the Accord Party in Osun State, barely days after Governor Adeleke’s emergence as the party’s candidate, raising fresh questions over the party’s leadership and participation in the 2026 governorship race.

