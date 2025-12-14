A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described the emergence of Bola Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate for the August 8, 2026 governorship election as a decisive step towards reclaiming power in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye said Oyebamiji’s emergence through a consensus arrangement reflects the maturity, unity and internal democracy within the APC, adding that the development is a strong signal of victory for the party at the polls.

According to him, the outcome of the primary election should be credited to the leadership of the party, its loyal members and, in particular, the aspirants who willingly stepped down in the interest of unity.

“The manner of Oyebamiji’s emergence clearly shows the growth and excellence of character for which the APC is known,” he said.

Oyintiloye expressed confidence that with Oyebamiji as the party’s flagbearer, the APC would record a resounding victory, ensuring that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is effectively implemented in Osun State.

“With Oyebamiji as our candidate and the APC’s impending victory, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu will translate seamlessly into good governance in Osun,” he stated.

He urged party members to shift focus from the primary election to the main governorship poll, stressing that unity and collective effort remain critical to securing victory.

“Having successfully completed the primary, our attention should now be firmly on the main election. Oyebamiji’s emergence is a right step towards the victory that awaits the APC, but we must work hard as one united family to achieve it,” Oyintiloye added.

The former lawmaker recalled that some critics had predicted an implosion within the party due to the large number of aspirants who initially indicated interest in the ticket. However, he noted that timely intervention by party leaders ensured a smooth and hitch-free process.

Oyintiloye commended President Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, elder statesman Chief Bisi Akande, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders for their guidance and commitment to the success of the Osun APC primary.

He also appealed to the state leadership of the party to intensify efforts at strengthening its structures ahead of the election to make victory easier and more decisive.

According to him, Oyebamiji, if elected governor, would run a people-oriented administration focused on policies and programmes that would positively impact the lives of Osun residents.

Oyintiloye concluded by calling on APC members across the state to close ranks, redouble their efforts and work collectively towards returning the party to power in Osun State in 2026.