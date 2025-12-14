Osun 2026: I Will Defeat Oyebamiji to Preserve Good Governance – Governor Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his determination to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 governorship election, declaring: “I will beat Oyebamiji by the might of God and the people.”

Speaking in reaction to remarks attributed to Minister Gboyega Oyetola during the APC governorship primary on Saturday, Governor Adeleke dismissed the minister’s hope of victory as “wishful thinking, illusory grandstanding, and a failure to acknowledge the deep unpopularity of the APC among the people of Osun State.”

Describing the Oyetola administration as an anti-people era in the state’s history, Adeleke lamented the state of decay he inherited in 2022, calling Oyetola’s tenure “a dark chapter in Osun’s socio-political history, a period neither labour nor the people wish to see repeated.”

Mocking the APC for relying on what he termed anti-democratic tactics instead of appealing to voters, the governor boasted of the mass popular support behind his re-election bid.

“If you are confident of the people’s votes, why resort to anti-democratic measures to stop the unstoppable will of our citizens? It is shameful and reprehensible that those claiming popularity are afraid to face the people in a free and fair election,” Adeleke said through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday.

Adeleke highlighted that the APC candidate and his supporters were central figures in the mismanagement that left Osun State in economic distress, with issues such as delayed salaries, mounting debts, and poor service delivery. He warned that the people would not return to those dark days.

“The citizens of Osun are enjoying a government that prioritises workers’ welfare, infrastructural renewal, healthcare, education, and inclusive development. There is no appetite to return to the hardships and neglect that characterised the APC’s 12-year rule,” the governor stated.

Governor Adeleke also emphasised that his administration is reversing the damages of the past and restoring dignity to governance, as reflected in the numerous awards and recognitions the state has received, including its recent win in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South West region.

He further asserted that the administration’s performance across critical sectors has earned the trust and confidence of the people, who are determined to defend the gains of good governance at the polls.

“As the August 8, 2026 governorship election approaches, Osun people know that a vote for the APC and its candidate is a vote for a return to the failures of the past, a regression they are not prepared to entertain,” Adeleke stated.

The governor concluded by reaffirming his commitment to sustained people-centred development and urged citizens to disregard political propaganda, assuring them of continued focus on delivering democratic dividends.