JUST IN: Obasanjo, Wike, Obi, others meet in London

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, on Thursday, met with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Lodon.

Though details of the meeting are still sketchy, but it may not be unconnected with the 2023 general election.

Wike attended the meeting with his allies including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

A meeting between Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will also hold in London later today.