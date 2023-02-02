JUST IN: Many feared trapped as building collapses in Abuja

Many are feared to have been trapped following the collapse of a building under construction in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The building situated in the Gwarinpa Area of Abuja collapsed on Thursday.

A Twitter user with the handle @nnjigs who shared a video of the building claimed people were trapped under the rubble.

“Just witness a poor collapse of an ongoing construction building in Gwarinpa, Abuja, 4th Avenue. People are trapped inside. Please, help inform all necessary agencies,” the tweet said.