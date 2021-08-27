Bandits on Thursday, released the remaining pupils of the Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School they held for 88 days after they whisked them away from Tegina area of Niger State.

The bandits were said to have collected N68million ransom to release the pupils, six of whom died in captivity, while 17 of the initial 136 abductees escaped.

The kidnappers had agreed to free the remaining 116 pupils if the ransom reduced from the initial N200million to N50million was paid, Daily Trust reported.

Recently, sympathisers had mobilised N30million to the kidnappers at an agreed location in the forest after an initial N20million was paid in June.

But after counting the money, the abductors declared that it was N4.6 million short and detained the conveyor of the ransom, while also holding the pupils.

They subsequently phoned the parents to send the N4.6million balance plus another N2million short from the initial payment of N20million, totalling N6.6million.

Besides, the kidnappers also made fresh demand asking the parents to supply six brand new Bajaj motorcycles before the pupils would be released.

Speaking on Thursday, the Head Teacher of the School, Alhaji Garba Alhassan said that they were released somewhere around Birnin-Gwari Village in Kaduna State.

Findings also revealed that they were released after the payment of additional N18million ransom and supply of the additional motorcycles demanded by the bandits.

It was gathered that two top politicians from Rafi LGA contributed money for the ransom.

Some of the parents of the children also confirmed the release on telephone while expressing gratitude to God.

“Our abducted children are back; as I speak with you now they are being conveyed to government house, Minna,” said an excited parent.