The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied dispersing doctors attending a recruitment exercise organised by Saudi Arabia Ministry Health at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

A recruitment exercise for doctors by Saudi Arabia was held in Lagos earlier in the week, with another scheduled for Thursday.

But our correspondent had reported that DSS operatives besieged Sheraton Hotels, venue of the recruitment exercise, and dispersed the doctors seeking greener pastures.

But in a statement on Friday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, described the reports as false.

“The attention of the Department of State Services has once again been drawn to a falsehood being circulated in the media that it dispersed doctors attending a Saudi Arabia organised job interview at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, yesterday 26th August, 2021,” he said.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of the media that reported it did not care to verify the news before going to print. No further evidence was also adduced to prove that the DSS carried out such operation at the hotel.

“It is obvious that the news is only designed to embarrass the organisation.

“Journalists and other media practitioners are enjoined to cross check their facts and ensure that they do not use their platforms to mislead the public or undermine national security.”