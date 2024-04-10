Connect with us

JUST IN: Lagos monarch Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka dies after Eid prayers
Published

4 hours ago

on

A Lagos monarch, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, is dead, after 20 years on the throne.

Reports said the monarch died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed his death in a statement.

He stated that the deceased monarch would be buried by 4pm according to Islamic rites.

“I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64,” the statement said.

“He will be buried today by 4pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

