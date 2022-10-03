The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the discovery of over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg in a mansion at Victoria Garden City (VGC) Lagos.

“Another VGC drug bust! As massive and beautiful this mansion located in highbrow VGC Lekki Lagos, pictured here looks, it’s not occupied by humans but used to warehouse over 13million pills of Tramadol 225mg by another billionaire drug baron now in @ndlea_nigeria net. Details cmg, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman announced via his twitter handle, @FemiBabafemi on Monday.