Kwara: Doctor kills girlfriend, housewife, buries corpses in office

The Kwara State police command has arrested one Adio Adeyemi, a medical doctor with Kaiama General Hospital, Kwara State, over alleged kidnap and murder of two ladies.

Adeyemi was alleged to have kidnapped and killed his girlfriend identified as Ifeoluwa, and another housewife, Nofisat Halidu, in 2021.

Ifeoluwa was declared missing in the Tanke area, while Nofisat, a housewife in Kaiama, was reported missing by her husband, one Mr Halidu.

The police confirmed the incident in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “On assumption of office as Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP, Paul Odama, regarding a reported case of one missing lady, Nofisat Halidu, in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, on November 21, 2021.

“Based on the CP’s order, investigation into the case began on September 30, 2022. Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale in Edo State, who confirmed he killed one Ifeoluwa, his girlfriend, who was declared missing in the Tanke area of Ilorin sometime in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

“Incidentally, the said doctor was the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital. Investigation led the team to Kaiama General Hospital, where the suspect’s office was forced opened. A cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of freshly cemented floor tiles; curiously, the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives. Behold, lying inside the shallow grave was the decomposing corpse of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can, where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu, and other members of the community, who were present at the scene as of the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office include two telephone handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and female pants.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the Kwara CP has contacted the Edo State Police Command requesting the release of the suspect to the Kwara State Police Command to answer some questions regarding the discoveries in his office.”

The police also said that it rescued the wife of a monarch, Owa Onire, in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, who was reportedly abducted alongside the monarch on Saturday by gunmen.

The police said it arrested two suspects; Bello Abubakar and Bawa Seketi in connection with the kidnap.