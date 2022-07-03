JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap two Catholic priests in Edo

Two Catholic priests, Rev. Father Udo of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha in Edo State, were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night.

Reports said they were abducted along the Benin-Auchi Road on their way back to Uromi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

The abducted comes days after another Catholic priest, Rev. Father Christopher Odia was Kidnap at Ikabigbo Community, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, and was later found dead after a few hours in the bush.

A childhood friend of Fr Oboh, Mr. Fred Itua, told Vanguard that Oboh is a religious priest, who contrary to popularly held views, doesn’t have money.

He said, “His abduction is unfortunate and disheartening. We can only appeal to his abductors to set him free. It’s an appeal. This is very traumatising,” Itua said.

All efforts to get the reaction of the Edo State Police Command, failed as the spokesman of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, was yet to respond to inquiries on the matter.