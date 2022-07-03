The number of people killed in an attack by terrorists on a mining site at Ajata-Aboki community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last Wednesday has risen to 48.

Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf gave the figure in a statement at the weekend.

Yusuf who is also an eyewitness, noted that “the death toll of Ajata-Aboki massacre which occurred last Wednesday in broad daylight during the invasionn and attack by armed bandits on the mining site in Shiroro LGA of the State, based on thorough and reliable local findings as of Saturday, July 2nd 2022 has risen to forty-eight (48).

“This figure was arrived at on Saturday evening after a dead body of a mobile policeman was discovered by a local passerby around a nearby bush not too far from the scene of the crime.”

The statement added that the breakdown of the casualty figures as of last count shows that 34 soldiers have been confirmed dead, while 8 mobile policemen were confirmed dead and six locals/civilians were also confirmed dead.”

The activist noted that it was extremely sad and demoralizing to lose such huge number of patriotic citizens and gallant officers at the warfront, stressing that “they paid the ultimate price while trying to defend the sovereignty of Nigeria and lives of unarmed citizens. Speedily, we are being depopulated by marauding terrorists.”

The statement, however, assured that as new and more information comes in, the public would be updated on the unfortunate incident.